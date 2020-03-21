CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribal Chairman is asking for unity within the tribal government to remain proactive in this time of crisis relating to the potential spread of COVID-19.
After declaring a State of Emergency Tuesday to assist in with State and Federal measures, Chairman Matt Komalty asked that leadership work “effectively” in collaboration of efforts.
Komalty said the Executive Branch will be networking and providing assistance with the funding allocated in the tribal budget and from Federal funding. Requests for Federal and State aide have been submitted and, he said, once notification of funding has been received and made available, plans will have been developed to get resources out to the seven Legislative District branches.
“At this time, we are ensuring basic needs for our elders and children are provided with daily meals made available by the AOA and Head Start programs,” Komalty said. “Programs who offer health-related services are open to assist with referrals and contact information with local, State and Federal resources. In addition, all administrative staff are on call to provide assistance as issues and concerns arise.”
All tribal programs with contact information are listed on the tribe’s website: www.KiowaTribe.org.
Tribe Chief Financial Officer Adam Valdez has identified tribal resources to receive funding to each of the Legislative branches in the amount of $10,000. Requests can be made in each district and will be processed through Social Services guidelnes.
“If you have needs,” Komalty said, “contact your legislature for assistance.”
The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma joined the Comanche Nation and Fort Sill Apache tribes Tuesday in order closings to its gaming operations through at least the end of the month in an effort to head off the threat of coronavirus. The Kiowa venues closed at midnight Thursday. Wages and benefits will continue to be paid to its employees during the interim.
The Kiowa Tribe’s annual meeting of the Kiowa Indian Council has also been postponed.
A Kiowa Tribal Task Force has been formed to develop plans and policies to protect all tribal citizens, employees, visitors and vendors.
Komalty said that, in regards to the funding at the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) through the 20 percent allocations, officials are working to get information about those allocations and a decision will be made as to whether to ask for a request of funding from those accounts, once areas of needs are identified by the Legislative branches.
Those BIA funds have regulatory requirements that must be followed in the distribution of the funds and policies. Komalty said that procedures will need to be developed before they can be requested and allocated.
“One of the goals of the Kiowa Tribe during this Coronavirus pandemic is to ensure contacts and emergency resources are available to our Kiowa people,” he said, “one that is as comprehensive as possible through the utilization of State, Federal and, finally, resources of the Kiowa Tribe.”
Komalty directed tribal members to their service area Legislators as the primary area of functional support. Contact numbers are available at the tribe’s website.
“The important thing to remember is we have a framework for responding as efficiently as our governmental structure allows,” Komalty said. “I thank you and ask that each of you demonstrate support, solidarity and cooperation in your communities and ensure you communicate as factually as possible.”
“Remember,” he said, “we are resilient.”