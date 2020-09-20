CARNEGIE — Despite a year filled with contention between the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s executive and legislative branches, Thursday’s death of the speaker of the legislature following a battle with COVID-19 has brought a moment of respect.
Angela Chaddlesone-McCarthy, who had spent more than a month in the intensive care unit of Integris Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City, died Thursday at the age of 49.
Chaddlesone-McCarthy, District No. 1 legislator and speaker of the legislature, and the other six tribal legislators have been locked in a struggle with Chairman Matthew Komalty this year over the tribe’s budget and dispensation of COVID-19 relief funds. There continues to be an ongoing impeachment process against the chairman.
Following tribal voters’ approval of the legislature’s proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget, the two branches have been working together to provide the relief disbursements to the tribal members.
Komalty released the following statement after Chaddlesone-McCarthy's death.: “Her passion for her people and love for the tribe will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”
Chaddlesone-McCarthy had years of experience working for the tribe as well as serving as an advocate for Native American rights. In her role as speaker, she advocated for the $1,000 distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to each tribal member.
Indian City U.S.A. in Anadarko will host Chaddlesone-McCarthy's funeral on Tuesday. Gates open at 1 p.m. and the celebration of her life will begin at 2 p.m. All who attend are asked to bring chairs, wear masks and respect social distancing protocols.
No decisions have been made regarding holding a special election to fill Chaddlesone-McCarthy’s legislative seat or her role as speaker.