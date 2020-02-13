FORT COBB —The Kiowa Legislature will have a public hearing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Caddo/Kiowa Tech Center in Fort Cobb.

Discussion concerns the budget modification.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: srains@swoknews.com.

