FORT COBB —The Kiowa Legislature will have a public hearing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Caddo/Kiowa Tech Center in Fort Cobb.
Discussion concerns the budget modification.
FORT COBB —The Kiowa Legislature will have a public hearing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Caddo/Kiowa Tech Center in Fort Cobb.
Discussion concerns the budget modification.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
You can email him at: srains@swoknews.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.