CARNEGIE — An election slated for Saturday to determine if the recall process will remove Kiowa District No.4 Legislator Jessie Svitak has been called off due to a court order.
A judge from the Bureau of Indian Affairs – Court of Criminal Offenses (CFR Court) ordered further review in the matter and cancelled the election on Tuesday.
According to a statement from the Kiowa Election Commission (KEC), the election may be rescheduled for a future date pending further review by the court. A final directive is expected next week.
In a video posted Tuesday to his Facebook page, Svitak said there need to be some policy changes regarding the recall process for it to move forward. He plans on filing an official brief with the court next week after going through case information this weekend.
“It’s our place this recall is being taken illegitimately,” he said. “This is a good thing to happen to our tribe. It shows issues that need to be addressed.”
Tribal members with questions or concerns are asked to call the KEC, 580-654-6325.