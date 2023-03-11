CARNEGIE — Following the Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority (KTHA) board of commissioners’ termination of its staff, the tribe’s executive officers said it was an act with “malicious intent.”
The action came during a recent emergency meeting for the housing entity. According to a statement by Board Chairman Bruce Poolaw, that due to what was described as “certain termination” of all employees in its “stand alone” entity, the action was to provide the terminated employees with a severance package.
Tribe Chairman Lawrence Spottedbird said it was “disappointing” and an “overreaction … to make us look bad.” The executive branch is bringing the KTHA under the tribe oversight to be compliant with the new Kiowa constitutional authority that was approved a few years back.
“We are making sure we are operating in cooperation with each other,” he said. “We need the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds to take care of our tribal members.”
In Poolaw’s statement, concerns were expressed that federal Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act (NAHASDA) has regulatory compliances that are monitored very closely by HUD personnel and that anything spent out of regulation will be required to be paid out of tribal funds.
The executive branch is working with HUD and is coming into this with the intent to improve the quality of assistance for tribal members, according to Vice Chairman Jacob Tsotigh.
“It shouldn’t affect us with HUD,” he said. “It was all done in a legal way.”
Spottedbird said the KTHA Executive Director Billy Komahcheet, who was brought into position during the past administration, was who was to be terminated from the post.
Tsotigh said they took action without the intent to throw people out of their jobs, only those who’ve taken questionable actions. He said, according to complaints received, its prior leaders failed many tribal members by “doing what they wanted and not necessarily what was needed.”
“We came in with the intent of improving things for tribal members,” he said.
The preemptive action by the KTHA was part of “a simmering dispute,” according to Tsotigh. He said the terminations were done to “create chaos.” He said the KTHA has failed to turn in its budget and has failed to be accountable.
“We didn’t have the intention to fire all the employees,” he said, “just the director for sure.”