CARNEGIE — Following the Kiowa Tribe Housing Authority (KTHA) board of commissioners’ termination of its staff, the tribe’s executive officers said it was an act with “malicious intent.”

The action came during a recent emergency meeting for the housing entity. According to a statement by Board Chairman Bruce Poolaw, that due to what was described as “certain termination” of all employees in its “stand alone” entity, the action was to provide the terminated employees with a severance package.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.