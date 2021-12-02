After more than 16 years, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified “Kiowa Jane Doe.”
A skull found in Kiowa County in July 2005 has been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd, according to a statement by the OSBI. Boyd was last seen in Lawton.
Boyd was 29 at the time of her disappearance. The mother of two small children was reported missing by her estranged husband.
Boyd’s then-unidentified skull was found on July 13, 2005, when a Kiowa County farmer called the sheriff’s office to tell of a skull he’d found on his land. According to the OSBI, no other remains were found.
At that time, investigators determined the skull was human and belonged to a female between the ages of 18-29 years old. It was determined she’d been deceased between 3 and 20 years.
Over the past 16 years, investigators made multiple attempts to identify the skull, including creating a facial reconstruction that generated several leads and entering her profile into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).
The skull was also submitted to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. Additionally, the DNA profile obtained from the skull was run against numerous other missing women cases in Oklahoma.
A breakthrough came in September when University of North Texas officials notified the OSBI of a DNA profile match. “Kiowa Jane Doe” matched to Boyd, whose profile also was also entered into National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Ricky Adams, OSBI director, said this is a big step in two mysteries.
“Kiowa Jane Doe has a name,” he said. “She is Rebecca Jean Boyd and she has a family that loves and misses her. We are happy that Rebecca’s family has her back and can give her the proper burial that she deserves.”
Boyd had last been seen in Lawton on July 26, 2002. She lived in Muskogee with a relative but investigators learned she made regular visits to Lawton to see family.
Adams said the next step is to get to the bottom of the mystery of Boyd’s death and how she ended up in a farmer’s field in Kiowa County.
“Now our Cold Case Unit is going to determine how she ended up in that field and who is responsible,” he said.
If you have any information on Rebecca Jean Boyd’s disappearance, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.