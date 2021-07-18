CARNEGIE — Members of the Kiowa Indian Council will conduct a protest on Wednesday in Carnegie that will make its way to the tribe’s headquarters.
Organizers say the peaceful protest is intended to prompt the release of over $50 million in American Rescue Plan funds recently received and to shine a light on allegations of corruption.
The protest will begin at 9 a.m. at Carnegie Park, according to Sue Campbell, one of the concerned Kiowas organizing the event. The march to the tribal complex will begin at 10 a.m.
“Our desire is to organize and conduct a peaceful protest against the corruption of our tribal leaders and to help our members receive the Fiscal Recovery Funds that the Kiowa Tribe has recently received,” she said. Many of our tribal members are in need of assistance and have not received help from the previous CARES Act funds.”
Campbell said prior distributions of the relief money didn’t make its way to hundreds of tribal members.
“Many of our elders are desperately in need of help,” she said. “I still haven’t gotten any.”
The Legislative Branch held a Zoom meeting for tribal members to discuss a new budget proposal that includes $51 million recently received from the American Rescue Plan. But it will be Aug. 14 before the budget will be readied for submittal to the Executive Branch. Then, it will be another 10 days that Chairman Matthew Komalty has to decide whether to approve or veto the proposal. Komalty vetoed a budget proposal in March that had been submitted by the Legislature.
To override an Executive veto, it would take six of the seven Legislators to make it happen and push through the budget for election by tribal members. That means, at the earliest, the budget will be voted on by the end of September.
Campbell claimed several people have been unjustly removed from their posts. She said former Kiowa Indian Council (KIC) coordinator Steve Smith was one of those. Without a coordinator, the KIC is unable to schedule a meeting, which is mandatory as the council is the tribe’s supreme governing body.
Another protest is being planned in Anadarko outside the Bureau of Indian Affairs complex north of town, according to Campbell.