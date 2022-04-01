CARNEGIE — For the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020, the Kiowa Indian Council (KIC) will meet in person to select its new coordinator.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Red Buffalo Hall at the Kiowa Tribal Complex in Carnegie. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for registration.
Tribal members will vote between Bryan Womack, Modina Waters, Kristi Wolf Norris, Hanley Eugene Short and Deborah Schrock Wilson.
The KIC consists of adult members of the tribe, 18 and older. There must be 150 members present to establish a quorum.
The KIC Coordinator serves part-time in the Office of the Council.
Steve Smith had been KIC Coordinator until being removed from his position in June 2021 and the position has been vacant in the interim.