CARNEGIE — Following the first in-person meeting by the Kiowa Indian Council (KIC) since the pandemic, a new coordinator was elected.
Kristi Wolf Norris, of Tulsa, was chosen the new KIC Coordinator on April 2 with 110 out of 204 ballots cast, 53.92 percent of the vote.
“I was shocked, but humbled. I knew I could do the job, just didn’t know if I could get the votes,” she said.
Wolf Norris promised open communication and helping members to understand the constitution as her platform.
Wolf Norris, of the Warner Bointy family, is a retired federal employee and has vast experience in administration, policy, and procedure by working for the Department of Homeland Security. Her new post will have her planning, informing, and coordinating KIC meetings.
“I have experience working with policy and procedure and know how to translate easily to people,” she said.
The coordinator will serve a two-year term. The duties and responsibilities include compiling approved laws and resolutions, preparing meeting agendas, and publishing and providing notices and information to tribal members and the public.