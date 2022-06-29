CARNEGIE — Following two years of quiet, the Kiowa Tribal Complex’s ceremonial grounds will be alive again this weekend for the 64th Annual Kiowa Gourd Clan Ceremonials.
Tepees, arbors and encampments are already being established near the grounds on the south side of the tribal complex in Carnegie. Events will be held Saturday through Monday, according to Headsman Tim Tsoodle. Ceremonials will continue through Monday.
Tsoodle said this 64th annual edition is counting the two years ceremonials were on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Those were the first years cancelled since the ceremonials’ resurrection in 1957.
“We are very excited and glad to continue this tradition,” he said. “It’s that time of year to put away the politics, and leave your troubles at the road. It’s our time to come together as Kiowas and enjoy themselves.”
The three days of ceremonials by the Kiowa Gourd Clan are described as one of the last three fraternal society dances the tribe still observes, according to Tsoodle. This is about the ceremony and isn’t a powwow.
“The rules of participation are very strict,” he said. “Only the men dancers are allowed in the arena. The women dance behind the men folk.”
Encampment sites are available and have electrical outlets, waste and water amenities on the west side of the new ARPA community and senior activity building.
Travel trailers and recreational vehicles will be allowed to camp in that restricted area. A $100 fee for three days will be charged to travel trailers and RVs. The fee will go to the tribe.
The Kiowa Gourd Clan is solely funded by benefit dances held year-round.