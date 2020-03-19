The Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma has joined the Comanche Nation and Fort Sill Apache tribes in closing its gaming operations through at least the end of the month in an effort to head off the threat of coronavirus.
The Kiowa Tribe’s annual meeting of the Kiowa Indian Council has also been postponed.
The Kiowa Casino & Hotel in Devol will close at 11:59 p.m. today until April 1, according to a press release from the Kiowa Casino Properties. The closure includes retail and restaurants as well as its smaller venues in Carnegie and Verden.
“While there have been no officially reported cases of COVID-19 in the counties where our casinos reside, and our team works vigilantly to provide clean and hygienic spaces,” Jon Peters, COO of Kiowa Casino Properties, said in the statement. “We feel it is our duty to help slow the transmission of the virus as much as possible, for the health of all.”
Wages and benefits will continue to be paid to its employees during the interim.
All perishable food items will be donated to local shelters as well as the Kiowa Tribe.
Last Friday, the tribe also decided to postpone the April 4 KIC meeting, held annually.
According to a statement from Stephen Smith, Office Coordinator, the Office of the Council is hopeful the meeting will be rescheduled for May; however, a definite date of the meeting is pending.
A Kiowa Tribal Task Force has been formed to develop plans and policies to protect all tribal citizens, employees, visitors and vendors.
The Office of the Council will release weekly notices informing of Federal Policies and Tribal Task Force directives concerning timelines and will notify the Council of the status of safety for a return to business, according to Smith.
The tribe announced temporary closure of its Carnegie, Anadarko and Lawton Head Start offices beginning today through April 3. Business is planned to resume April 6, provided that all health and safety issues have been resolved, said Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
Other closings Thursday and information:
• The Administration on Aging will be available for meal delivery or pick up to elders (62 years) only.
• Alcohol and Drug Abuse program office will be on-call 24/7 for those needing assistance.
• Child Care Center will be closed. Those needing childcare assistance are asked to call 580-919-9803, Yvonne Haven, director.
• Community Health will continue its services as needed. 405-638-0316, Dean Ahdokobo, director.
• Enrollment will be closed. For those needing enrollment assistance, please call 580-713-3451, Liz Ware.
• Environmental will be closed.
• Fastrans will be open but limited to the elders for emergencies only. Their main operations will be devoted meal delivery to elders in the Carnegie, Anadarko, and Lawton areas.
• Food Distribution will remain open. Guidelines will be listed on the Kiowa Tribe website under the food distribution tab.
• Language Program will be closed. Call Donnie Tofpi at 580-919-9465 for further assistance.
• Headstart is on spring break this week and will be closed beginning Monday. They will be providing meals for all children currently enrolled.
• Higher Education will be closed. Go to www.KiowaTribe.org for additional information under the higher education tab.
• Housing will be closed. Contact Billy Komacheet, director, at 580- 956-9727 for assistance.
• Indian Child Welfare will be closed but will remain on call 24/7. Call Davetta Geimausaddle, director at 580-919-7028 for assistance.
• KADAP will be closed but will remain on call 24/7. Call Peggy Fraley at 405-933-7745.
• The museum will be closed.
• Public Relations will remain on call 24/7. Call Tsoodle at 405-699-1056 for more information.
• Social Service office will be closed but will remain on call 24/7. Call Tamara Fragua at 580-919-9000.
• Tax Commission will remain open, however services will be altered to curbside.
• Teen Suicide Prevention will be closed. Call Phyllis Bohanan at 580-647-3788 or Glenn Beaver at 405-933-1433.
• Tribal Court closed.
• Victims Assistance will be closed but will remain on call 24/7. CallTamara Fragua at 580-919-9000.
• Workforce will be closed. If you need assistance, please contact Ernie Redbird III at 580-919-0924.
• VA Services, 580-919-1315.
• Re-Entry will remain open. Call David Littlesun at 580-919-3175 for assistance.
• Youth sports will be closed.
All activities and tribal events are canceled throughout the duration of the closing.