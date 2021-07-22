CARNEGIE — A number of the people took their dissatisfaction with leadership of the Kiowa Tribe to the Carnegie streets Wednesday.
The protesters were expressing their dissatisfaction with a continuing conflict between the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s executive and legislative branches regarding the distribution of funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
On Monday, Chairman Matthew Komalty announced his intent to launch individual payments as grant assistance through the ARPA Lump Sum COVID-19 Assistance Program. He cited authority established by the Grant Application and Authorization Act of 2017.
The Act of 2017 permits the legislature to make budget modifications without limitation at any time to obtain and expend new grant funds or to appropriate matching funds for new grants to streamline the grant application, contracting and expenditure process.
According to a release from the executive branch, the decision to move forward with the disbursement plans followed an attempt to compromise with the legislative branch to get the $51 million ARPA funds into tribal members’ hands through an emergency joint resolution to expedite the fund disbursement.
The meeting topics also included the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Annual Budget. The statement claims District 5 Legislator Anita Onco-Johnson and District 6 Legislator Ben Wolf left the meeting. With five legislators remaining to keep a quorum, they discussed options before refusing to approve the plan.
The proposed plan allows the disbursement of $2,200 to every tribal member 18 years old and above. Children 17and younger will receive $1,500 with an additional $500 food and clothing voucher.
According to the executive branch statement, checks will begin being mailed in the coming days.
Johnson has told The Constitution this action follows the legislature’s vote of 6-1 on June 12 to make direct payments of $3,000 to tribal members. She said Komalty vetoed the budget proposal and District 1 Legislator Kyle Ataddlety and District 4 Legislator Jessie Svitak blocked the legislature’s override of the chairman’s veto; six votes are needed to override a veto.
Johnson said the Legislature is working to again to approve a budget modification that includes the $50,966,380 in ARPA grant money received. She said the final proposed budget is due by Aug. 15 and the new figures must be included with the budget, so a modification wouldn’t be called for at a later date.
At the Legislature’s next regular session on Aug. 14, the final budget will be presented, according to Johnson. If it passes, it moves on to Komalty, who has 10 days to sign or veto the budget. If he again vetoes the proposal, it returns to another legislative vote for a potential override.
If the budget is signed, Johnson said it will then be formally presented to the Election Commission, which has up to 45 days to conduct the election.
Johnson said it’s the Kiowa Indian Council of voting members have the last word regarding expenditures of any money that comes into the tribe.
Citing the tribe’s constitution, Johnson said no budget or budget modifications, including the expenditure of new grant funds, shall be valid until approved by voters in an election.
“The Chairman is not authorized to spend the new ARPA funds without approval of a budget modification by a vote of the people,” she said.
Tribal member Sue Campbell said between 100 to 150 Kiowas, including three legislators, gathered and marched through the town Wednesday to the tribal complex. She said the grounds were closed to the public, including the AOA building used by tribal elders.
With Komalty out of town, Vice Chair Rhonda Ahhaitty was present but did not address the tribal members, according to Campbell.
“There were many tribal members that voiced their concerns about the corruption within our government and leadership,” she said. “Our elders spoke about cultures and mistreatment by our leadership. Our elders need wheelchairs, walkers, food, and other assistance as many tribal members never received assistance from the CARES Act funds provided last year.”
With the current ARPA money under discussion, Campbell said many are concerned about their distribution under Komalty’s plan, claiming it violates the tribe’s constitution by not, first, being approved by the Kiowa Indian Council, the tribe’s supreme governing body.
Another protest is planned soon outside the Anadarko Bureau of Indian Affairs headquarters.