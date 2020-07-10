CARNEGIE — After a second tribal employee was stricken by COVID-19, the Kiowa Tribe’s employees were tested Monday for the virus.
According to the tribe information officer, no positive results have returned from the screening.
Neely Tsoodle said that 107 employees underwent the screening process for infection of COVID-19. There are caveats, however.
“All tested negative and back to worksites,” she said on Thursday afternoon. “Many employees tested at different locations who are not counted in the above numbers. To date, no test has come up positive.”
The tribal complex was closed Monday to allow for the testing as well as for deep cleaning and sanitization. It reopened Tuesday.
“We are pleased and feel at ease for the moment as we continue the work we have laid out, and are doing so with extreme caution,” Tsoodle said.