Kiowa Emergency Spending Plan purposes
The Emergency Spending Plan will administer funds toward the following purposes and is considered a direct payment toward tribal members:
•Begin a food voucher program to assist with hardships caused by increased grocery costs.
•Provide direct emergency financial assistance to tribal members impacted by COVID-19 for the purchase of personal protective equipment, to pay past-due utilities, rent and mortgages and other financial burdens due to the virus.
•Provide assistance to elders 62 and older as well as other vulnerable populations within the tribe to encourage members to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic for their safety and well-being.
•Expand the domestic violence program to counter an increase in domestic violence incidents due to the stay-at-home orders.
•Establish an information center to access needed COVID-19 funding as well as to connect members’ access to all tribal programs. It will be a call center in Anadarko that will also serve as a walk-up assistance center.
•Expand existing tribal programs to increase outreach and service levels related to COVID-19.
•Assist students at all levels of education with online or home-school requirements if educational institutions remain closed due to COVID-19.
•Provide funding for the full amount of funeral costs where COVID-19 is proven as the cause of death as well as to provide financial assistance for those incurring additional medical costs as a result of the virus.
Needs assessment forms will be available from the tribe’s website this week: https://kiowatribe.org/.