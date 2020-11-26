CARNEGIE — Kiowa elders will receive their annual holiday payments just in time for Christmas.
But, as with anything in this year of COVID-19-related precaution, it’s going to be a little bit different this time.
It’s also going to mean a little more for tribal elders 62 and older. Each elder will receive $900, along with a $25 gift card to buy a turkey, according to Chairman Matthew Komalty.
“This has been an unprecedented time for us and around the world,” he said. “The need is great.”
“Celebrating the holidays this year will be different for a lot of families, many will not be together for safety reasons or due to a household member affected by the virus,” Komalty said.
“The extra money this year, I hope, will help in this dire time of need,” he said.
Due to fear of spreading the coronavirus, there will be no holiday meal or program. Elders are encouraged to opt to have their payments mailed to them on Dec. 7. However, there are three options available for those wishing to pick up their checks in-person in Carnegie, Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Out-of-state elders will receive theirs through the mail.
To pick up a check, you must provide a valid identification and signature. If you are picking up a check for an elder, you must bring a signed letter giving permission, along with a valid ID.
Call 580-654-2300 and reference your call “elderly payment program.”