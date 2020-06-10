CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribe COVID-19 assistance assessment applications are available at the tribe’s website and at local locations.
The assistance is available to all tribal members.
The relief money is part of a $9.5 million emergency spending plan developed by the tribe’s executive branch.
“Members anywhere around the world will be assisted in some manner whether it is through a food voucher, gift card, utility bills, housing assistance, school supplies, tablets, or internet service to name a few of the assistance available,” said Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
The COVID-19 Response Needs Assessment Application (COVID-19 assistance application) has guidelines per U.S. Treasury and the CARES Act that must be followed.
Documentation will be required to complete the applications. The application can be found on the tribal website, www.kiowatribe.org.
Hard copies may be picked up at the Kiowa Outreach Center, 804 W. Petree Blvd. (Old Hardee’s bldg.), Anadarko; or at the tribal complex in Carnegie (Application Assessment Center in the front foyer).
The tribe also has plans to add the tax commission to the Anadarko location, according to Tsoodle. Tribal tags may be obtained at the drive-through. The date of offering tax commission services is to be announced.
The outreach center in Anadarko was created as a temporary site to give more accessibility to tribal members in an effective manner, Tsoodle said. All business will be done through the drive-through or by call-in only following CDC safety guidelines.
A hotline is being established for the outreach center. For immediate questions, call (580) 919-7060; or fax, (580) 654-8412.