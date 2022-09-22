HOBART — Two Kiowa County inmates made an early Wednesday morning escape and are on the lam.
The two inmates, Devon Ray McDonald and Sean Christopher Traywick, were discovered missing shortly after midnight Tuesday during a facility check at the jail in Hobart, according to a release by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Department.
McDonald had been convicted of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was awaiting transport to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence for those charges.
Traywick was being housed at the jail on a writ to allow him to enter a plea agreement on charges of larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
McDonald is described as a 20-year-old white male who stands 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes; however, his hair had been cut off at the time of the escape. McDonald is from the Hobart area.
Traywick is described as a 26-year-old white male who stands 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs 209 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of the escape, Traywick had a beard, but he did not have a mustache. He is from the Anadarko area.
If you see either of these individuals, call 911 and do not approach them. You may remain anonymous.
