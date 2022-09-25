HOBART — A pair of Kiowa County inmates who made an early Wednesday morning escape and are back in the pokey.
The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office issued a short update Friday evening regarding the status of Devon Ray McDonald and Sean Christopher Traywick: “Escapees in custody!”
The duo were discovered missing shortly after midnight Tuesday during a facility check at the Kiowa County jail in Hobart.
After eluding law enforcement through Friday, McDonald and Traywick were seen in the area of the Hicks Mountain Addition near Lake Lugert, according to the sheriff’s department. No other details about the mens’ capture has been released.
Returned to the jail, McDonald awaits his transport to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve out his sentence for a felony convictions for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traywick is in custody for a writ to allow him to enter a plea agreement on charges of larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.