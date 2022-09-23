This weekend’s Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Indian Veterans Organization (KCA Veterans) powwow will be all about the women.
That’s because this 3rd Annual Veterans Day Powwow will honor 20 women warriors from the three tribes, according to Clifford Takawana, KCA spokesman.
“This is (to our knowledge) the only veteran event where it will honor only women veterans or as we refer to them as Women Warriors,” he said.
Takawana invited anyone interested to visit and learn about the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache cultures as well as watch “some of the most beautiful and colorful traditional Native dancers you will ever see in one place.”
“There will be a traditional evening meal provided that you will enjoy, and there will be vendors selling food and arts and crafts of all kinds,” he said. “Veterans are urged to come and make your application by filing for benefits from the VA, as they will be on hand to answer questions and help you with filing.”
The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center, 920 S. Sheridan. All are welcome.
Takawana said the pandemic changed last year’s event agenda.
“Last year the Veteran Dance was changed due to COVID guidelines,” he said. “In 2019, all Fallen Warriors from the three tribes were honored. Because of the change last year, the KCA Veterans have chosen to once again honor the 20 Women Warriors from the KCA tribes (who were) selected last year.”
Takawana said a Women Warrior veteran honor banquet will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the new Kiowa Event Center in Carnegie. It will include the presentation of veteran certificates of honor from the State of Oklahoma. Oklahoma Secretary General John Nash will make this presentation, Takawana said.
