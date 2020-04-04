CARNEGIE — The Kiowa Tribal Chairman offered an update about how the tribe is handling its place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chairman Matthew Komalty shared information regarding the tribe and its casinos’ status since the March 19 closure of gaming and many tribal offices and programs.
“The virus is a serious threat to our people and our communities,” he said.
Elders are being taken care of, according to Komalty.
The Kiowa Tribal Administration on Aging (AOA) has been fully staffed during this pandemic and averaging about a dozen volunteers every day delivering hot meals. No in-house meals have been served. To date, 1,686 meals have been delivered with the help of Transportation and the casinos providing vehicles and drivers. The meal assistance includes assisting the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, Fort Sill Apache Tribe and Comanche Nation with their elders’ programs.
Kiowa Tribal legislators received $10,000 apiece to be used at their discretion and offered to constituents. The monies came from the legislative budget and to date, more than 500 vouchers have been written to be given to those who signed up for assistance, Komalty said.
“The intent of this emergency fund allocation to the legislature was to help Kiowa members who become vulnerable during this crisis,” he said. “There was cooperation between the executive and legislative branches in reaching this arrangement.”
Komalty said that in an effort to maintain a transparent finance trail, the finance department has created a separate accounting code for the monies spent during this pandemic to assist with record-keeping for future audits.
“The finance team is also working very hard to compile a summary of the losses that the tribe and its commercial enterprises have suffered during this crisis,” he said.
The Kiowa Tax Commission remained open until March 25. It continued to serve 64 tribal members via curbside service or mailout. Komalty said it will reopen, curbside only, in the coming days.
Food distribution remains open and is serving groceries curbside to more than 68 homes and an additional 77 individual, according to Komalty.
“The Transportation Department has also been accommodating in this area delivering food items,” he said. “The casino has made additional drivers available if the need arises.”
Child Care and HeadStart have been closed since March 19. At the child care center, 35 families living outside Anadarko were assisted through continued assistance and 13 child care providers throughout 22 counties.
“At HeadStart, 53 families were delivered food bags and given learning packets to help foster continued education during this downtime,” Komalty said.
Community Health representatives remain on call and have responded to more than a dozen transports, according to the chairman.
“Our Social Service Department has been busy screening calls since it’s closing on March 19,” Komalty said. “A total of 122 were served with essential emergency requests. The majority of the calls taken were related to COVID-19 referrals.”
Komalty credited the role of the casino as being “a huge part” of the food basket assistance. It provided more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable, frozen goods, bottled water, paper, and sanitizing products that were given to the tribe for distribution. Backup freezers have been obtained to stockpile frozen goods if the need arises.
The casinos have been closed since March 20, but remain a vital part of sustainment during this time, Komalty said.
“As your chairman, I will provide you weekly data and information to give you an inside look at the daily assistance we are providing to our tribal members,” Komalty said, to assure tribal members. “It is my prayer that we will all pull out of this stronger and united.”