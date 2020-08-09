CARNEGIE — The rift between the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s Executive and Legislative branches of government keeps growing with an upcoming budget election to determine the spending of the tribe’s finances, including COVID-19 relief funding.
A July 30 ruling for an injunction by Bureau of Indian Affairs –Court of Indian Offenses (CFR) Chief Magistrate Shannon L. Edwards that was brought to the court by the Legislature, froze the money meant for relief for most of this month, at the least. Any use of the $19.7 million awarded to the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the CARES Act is to be decided by the tribe’s citizens during an Aug. 22 line-item election of the Legislature’s proposed 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget.
Chairman Matthew Komalty is arguing that passage of the proposed budget would cut off accessibility to “several key programs and services” offered to its citizens.
A budget resolution offered to Kiowa voters on July 18 was denied during an election. This put the new budget into the purview of the seven members of the Legislative Branch. District No. 1 Legislator, and speaker of the Legislature, Angela Chaddlesone-McCarthy said the new election allows the tribe’s supreme governing body, the Kiowa Indian Council (KIC) to maintain the constitutional “checks and balances on this spending.”
Komalty is actively encouraging tribal members to vote against the proposed budget. He offers a dire outcome if it passes.
“I cannot stress enough that if the legislature’s proposed budget passes, it would only hurt our Kiowa people and I won’t let that happen,” he said.
Komalty called the legislature’s budget “a false document put in front of tribal members that don’t quite understand.” “
That is why I say to you to vote no,” he said. “We cannot afford to lose these services. Our people count on this assistance.”
Among issues Komalty has with the proposed budget: elderly payments don’t increase and remain at $500, the cost of this second budget election in a little over a month is $25,000 and lower revenue projections due to the pandemic and its impact on the casino shutdown and decrease of land use fees aren’t accounted for.
Chaddlesone-McCarthy said the decision to raise the elder payment “rests solely within the budget” Komalty provides to the Legislature. The elder payment comes from tribal funds, not casino revenue and the $910,000 to fund it falls under the Finance Department within this year’s budget, she said.
“Currently the tribe does not have a Revenue Allocation Plan (RAP) which is required in order to use casino revenue for tribal distribution,” she said. “A RAP is currently in development by the Legislature.”
Komalty also said the CARES Act funding should be listed with all other grants/contracts and shouldn’t be included in the budget. He said the Legislature proposed it to be included in the finance budget.
“You can’t comingle tribal money with federal money,” he said. “Legislators want to award $1,000 per cap payment to every tribal member which is not permissible according to CARES Act guidelines.
Komalty reminded that if Federal guidelines for the COVID-19 assistance aren’t adhered to it would jeopardize current and future federal assistance.
The modification of the Social Service Assistance program to assist districts instead of the current form of distribution would hurt larger districts, Komalty said. An increase of the Legislature’s budget from $1.3 million to $1.89 million includes an allegation they are trying to give themselves raises, he said.
Chaddleson-McCarthy said the Legislature was given a raise by the Kiowa Indian Council during the 2019-2020 budget modification election on March 28.
“No Legislature will be allowed another raise until the government is stable and when it’s feasible,” she said.
The Chairman’s campaign against the Legislature’s proposed budget is part of a “war of words” sparked by his recent impeachment proceedings, Chaddlesone-McCarthy said. A CFR Court injunction halted an impeachment hearing on July 30 as the Legislature was deliberating their vote on its outcome. The case is currently being studied for decision by the court.
The Speaker said the two branches of government are at odds over differing views as to how the CARES Act funds should be distributed to the KIC. The four-page application process that was put into place was “lengthy and invasive,” she said.
“These funds were received the first week in May and the Chairman refused to include the Legislature on any allocation of these funds,” she said. “Many tribal members felt that all of this information that was needed to apply for assistance was unnecessary and an invasion of their privacy.
Chaddlesone-McCarthy said tribal member efforts to receive help from the tribe’s Social Services department “fell on deaf ears” in March when COVID testing was unavailable, food and utility prices were rising, people were losing their jobs and schools were closed.
“No assistance was available to the tribal members even though they had approved by vote a $6 million budget modification,” she said. “Within this budget modification included $1 million in the Chairman’s special projects fund and $350,000 in contingency emergency fund.”
Social services was also supplemented with additional funding to get through the last two months of the fiscal year, Chaddlesone-McCarthy said. Instead of assisting tribal members in need, she said “their offices were closed and phones were unanswered.”
The Speaker said the Chairman is using “fear tactics” to instill the notion that the Legislature has a hidden agenda within its budget and is spending the CARES Act funding. She called it “a desperate attempt to deflect” from the impeachment effort against Komalty.
Chaddlesone-McCarthy said the Legislature was the only branch of the tribal government to offer relief when the pandemic reached Kiowa communities.
“The Legislature has tried in good faith to negotiate a plan to get this funding to the people since March,” she said. “The equal and fair distribution of these funds was the reason behind the decision to suggest the $1,000 economic relief/general welfare for each tribal member as every tribal member was effected in some form.”
On Aug. 22, it will be the Kiowa voters who determine which direction things go.