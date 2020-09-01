CARNEGIE — The executive branch of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma is seeking clarity regarding the legislature’s plan to release $1,000 per tribal member with the passage of its budget.
On Aug. 22, tribal voters passed the $63.2 million budget proposed by the Kiowa Legislature by 1,044 to 675. The budget combined a projected $39 million revenue from tribal gaming and business ventures and $24.2 million in COVID relief, to include the $1,000 disbursement among 14,108 members of the tribe.
In the budget, $11,329,000 is designated for COVID-19 payments of $1,000. Legislators have said that every member of the tribe will receive the payment, minors and adults. The distribution and its details are under discussion for implementation by the legislature.
Chairman Matthew Komalty said the legislature needs to clarify whether minors should receive payments while also ensuring that there is enough money in the budget to cover the minimum $1,000 per tribal member, particularly if minors are included.
“The $11,329,000 amount in the current budget won’t be enough,” he said.
Komalty said his branch is looking to the legislature to ensure that the plan for disbursing payments meets the federal requirements for appropriate use of CARES Act funds, received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
The chairman has argued the direct payments will be construed as “per capita” payments which are not allowed under the federal guidelines. Komalty argues the tribe may be held accountable with repaying the money to the federal government.
“Since we are simply executing what the legislature put into place, we assume that the legislature will take responsibility for ensuring that these payments do not fall into the “per capita” category, which is not an allowable use of the funds,” he said.
Once the budget was approved and an injunction freezing the use of the COVID-19 relief money was lifted Aug. 24, application intake and disbursement of funds began. The application process has since been simplified.
You can find and fill out the COVID-19 Response Needs Assessment online at https://kiowatribe.org/covid19.
The application and all required documentation may be turned in via email: covid19@kiowatribe.org; by dropping it off at the Kiowa Tribe Outreach Center, 804 W. Petree Blvd. in Anadarko; or by faxing it: 580-654-8412.
“We know the people need this money, and we want to get it out to them as soon as possible,” Komalty said.
