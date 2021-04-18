CARNEGIE — While meeting with the Kiowa Tribe’s Executive Branch director regarding a review of the tribe’s COVID-19 relief expenditures, the tribe’s chairman arrived.
Weary from several meetings throughout the day, Chairman Matt Komalty said he doesn’t know what to think about the situation that led to his people being under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of the Investigator General (OIG). Allegations of possible financial impropriety coupled with scrutiny of $9.3 million spent in per-capita distribution to tribal members carry a weight. One Komalty doesn’t think is totally deserved.
“I don’t know what to think about this,” he said. “These allegations are untrue. We’ve been blamed for a lot of things that are false.”
The tribe was recently contact and ordered to respond to and/or provide documentation to support the various expenditures made with the Coronavirus Relief Fund or to refute any allegations. The deadline is April 23.
In 2020, the tribe received $19.7 million in CARES funding.
Among the items under review are 14 allegations made to the OIG’s office regarding alleged expenditures made from the CARES Act funding.
The Department of the Treasury OIG is responsible for monitoring and oversight of the receipt, disbursement, and use of CARES fund payments as authorized by the Social Security Act, and as amended by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The OIG also was assigned authority to recoup funds in the event that it is determined a recipient of a CARES payment failed to comply with requirements of a subsection of the Social Security Act.
Executive Branch legal representative Ryland Rivas said there’s good reason to believe the majority of the review won’t reach the stage of investigation. Complaints can be made anonymously via the OIG’s website. He believes someone(s) are just trying to make trouble where this is none.
“I think it’ll die after the review,” he said. “Most of it is baloney. There have been false statements; there were several. We have to prove they didn’t happen. It takes a lot of valuable time.”
Among the allegations is one that the tribe used CARES Act money was used to put in a tennis court in Carnegie. Except for maybe the high school, Rivas asked, “Do you see a new tennis court in Carnegie?”
Rivas said there will be no problem answering each of the allegations. He’s making a request for the complaint copy and noted that making false statements can lead to criminal charges.
“We’re trying to connect everything that’s been said or we’re accused of,” Komalty said.
But aside from the 14 allegations, the biggest issue will be in dealing with the direct payments the tribe made to its tribal members as a per capita payment, which is prohibited by the Treasury Department guidelines.
The Treasury is questioning whether an assessment of individual need was performed prior to the issuance of payments to tribal members. A detailed explanation and supporting documentation to confirm how the assessment of need was performed are requested, as well as the results of that assessment. An assessment provides the proof needed for payments to individual tribal members. Rivas said.
In leading up to the disbursements in September 2020, the executive branch and the tribe’s legislative branch were locked in disagreement due to the legislative proposal to make direct per-cap payments to tribal members. Komalty had argued this would be the result of direct payments. However, following an injunction that ruled in favor of an injunction to freeze spending of the money received by the tribe through the CARES Act was put in place by the Court of Indian Affairs it an Aug. 22, 2020 vote on the Legislative Branch budget, tribal voters approved a proposed budget that afforded for $13,118,400 to be distributed for the $1,000 minimum payout per tribal member.
Komalty said he saw it coming but what can you do. He said he was elected to lead his people and to follow the law. It was out of his hands.
“It’s really aggravating,” he said. “But I had to follow the will of the voters and the judge’s order.”
Rivas said work is underway to come out with the best outcome for the situation. There was care taken to make the per capita distribution as in line with the protocols of the CARES Act as possible. But this could cost the tribe up to $9.3 million in reimbursement. He said worst case, it could cost the tribe is 638 programs or even a share of gaming revenues.
Shaking his head, Komalty became emotional in talking about this element of the review. He spent months before the election warning of this potential outcome. In the end, there is always going to be a portion of his people who won’t be satisfied and/or will accuse him of malfeasance.
When asked how, after five years in the position, he keeps picking his head up and coming to work, Komalty paused before answering. Then he remembered his 14 grandchildren and noted his purpose.
“You get up and ask yourself if it’s worth it,” he said. “I’m doing it for these kids and elders. It’s rewarding sometimes knowing you can help.”
A retired educator, Komalty said his position can be “rewarding sometimes” when you can help your people. He remembered the mess the tribe was in when taking office. Behind on financial audits, he said there have been eight clean audits and they are caught up. In return, all the tribe programs that had been shut down are now opened. But it’s been a journey, he said.
“We always have to slow down,” he said. “I’ve been recalled, impeached, taken to court and I’m still here.”
Having his loyalty to the Kiowa people questioned has caused a lot of hurt, Komalty said.
“Yeah, it’s hard to come to work, sometimes,” he said. “The last five years, it’s been giving it all to the Kiowa Tribe. I told our elders, ‘I’d give my life for them,’ that’s how I feel about this job.”