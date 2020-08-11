DEVOL — Although this year’s been a little bit different than the prior 11, the Kiowa Casino & Hotel is still finding its way to support local “Hometown Heroes.”
The promotion, which is part of the Kiowa in the Community initiative, took a different turn due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, “Hometown Heroes” is a four-month promotion where visitors to the Red River establishment play on certain days and proceeds are tallied for donation to the area organizations. This year, the promotion was held in March and after reopening in June. Still, $11,971 was raised to be given back to these organizations to help alleviate funding shortfalls and assist in equipment needs.
“We know what large sacrifices our hometown heroes make for our community,” said Interim COO/GM of Kiowa Casino & Hotel, Steve Abangan. “This is our way of thanking them and the communities they serve.”
The following beneficiaries received about $856 each from the promotion: American Red Cross, USO Oklahoma, Salvation Army, Humane Society, Burkburnett Fire Department, Grandfield Fire Department, Hastings Fire Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department, Burkburnett Police Department, Cotton County Sheriff’s Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Department, Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association and the Hands to Hands Community Fund.
Abangan said that over the past 12 years, the casino has been able to distribute $264,000 total to departments and programs in need. He credits all to the patrons.
“As many first responders and non-profits have struggled with decreased funding over the last few months,” he said, “we are very grateful for our patrons and their continued support.”