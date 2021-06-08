Career opportunities are abundant at Texoma’s favorite entertainment destination, Kiowa Casino & Hotel. On Wednesday, June 16, the popular casino and hotel will welcome job seekers to its two-session, on-site employment event.
“This is a special opportunity for us to meet candidates face-to-face, provide on-the-spot interviews, and potentially give position offers the same day,” says Interim COO of Kiowa Casino & Hotel, Steve Abangan. “We’re looking for service-minded difference-makers for positions across the board – from our casino floor to the hotel, our restaurants and even administration.”
The Kiowa Career Fair will take place in the hotel conference room, with a first session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a second from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees will learn about current employment opportunities and what makes Kiowa genuinely different than any other option in the area.
“Some of our Team Members have been with us for well over 10 years, and that’s something we don’t take lightly,” says Abangan. “We work hard to make Kiowa an enjoyable place to work with a caring culture, great benefits, and free daily meals for all our valued Team Members.”
Job seekers are encouraged to bring two forms of identification to this year’s Kiowa Career Fair and dress for success. As an added perk, applicants will go home with some Kiowa swag and will be entered to win a variety of door prizes.
To learn more about current openings or to apply in advance, visit KiowaCasino.com/Careers today.