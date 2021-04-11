CARNEGIE — Direct payments of COVID-relief money to Kiowa tribal members last year now has the Carnegie-based tribe under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of the Investigator General.
The tribe has until April 23 to respond to and/or provide documentation to support the various expenditures made with the Coronavirus Relief Fund or to refute any allegations, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. The tribe received $19.7 million in CARES funding.
The Department of the Treasury Office of Inspector General is responsible for monitoring and oversight of the receipt, disbursement, and use of CARES fund payments as authorized by the Social Security Act, and as amended by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). Treasury Office of Inspector General also was assigned authority to recoup funds in the event that it is determined a recipient of a CARES payment failed to comply with requirements of a subsection of the Social Security Act.
“One specific area being targeted by the OIG are the direct payments the tribe made to its tribal members as a per capita payment which is prohibited by the Treasury Department guidelines,” Tsoodle said.
The Treasury is questioning whether an assessment of individual need was performed prior to the issuance of payments to tribal members, according to Tsoodle. The department is requesting a detailed explanation and supporting documentation to confirm how the assessment of need was performed and the results of that assessment. An assessment provides the proof needed for payments to individual tribal members.
In leading up to the disbursements in September 2020, the executive branch and the tribe’s legislative branch were locked in disagreement due to the legislative proposal to make direct per-cap payments to tribal members.
Chairman Matthew Komalty told The Constitution at that time the situation would become a probable outcome of direct payments. However, on Aug. 22, 2020, tribal voters approved a proposed legislative budget that afforded for $13,118,400 to be distributed for the $1,000 minimum payout per tribal member.
Before the vote, the disbursement of the COVID relief funds was held up since Bureau of Indian Affairs — Court of Indian Offenses (CFR Court) Chief Magistrate Shannon L. Edwards ruled in favor of an injunction that froze spending of the money received by the tribe through the CARES Act.
Besides the direct payments, a total of 14 questionable items have been conveyed to the tribe by the Treasury OIG.
“The Executive Branch will work cooperatively with the Treasury OIG to respond to the agency’s preliminary inquiries,” Tsoodle said. “
Tribal members wanting more specific details are urged to contact Kiowa Tribe Public Relations. A copy of the Treasury’s preliminary communication will be provided upon request.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.