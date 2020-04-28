CARNEGIE — In trying to clean up and sterilize campus facilities following an operations shutdown due to employees testing positive for COVID-19, the Kiowa Tribe is working with a Kiowa-owned business.
The Kiowa Tribe has been officially shut down since April 17 due to an employee who tested positive for the virus. Since that time another employee in that same department has tested positive, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer. As of Friday, there were 53 confirmed cases of the virus in Caddo County with one death reported by the Oklahoma Department of Health.
“The tribe is doing all it can to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to ensure that our employees and tribal members are safe,” she said.
A thorough cleaning/sanitization of the Carnegie and Anadarko campuses took place Wednesday and Thursday.
Auteur Management Solutions LLC, a 100-percent Kiowa-owned business brought in what’s called electrostatic spray, Tsoodle said. According to the CDC, the coronavirus germ on a surface can last from two hours to nine days.
Jill Peters the owner of the company said the mist is applied with a gun-type device and sprayed everywhere. The mist is said to be more effective than the standard wet or dry methods where germs can be transferred from, for example, a mop or towel.
“Through our leading-edge technology and Center for Disease Control (CDC) approved solutions, we are able to deliver a disinfection program that kills viruses thus making the workplace environment a healthier more productive place to work,” said Peters.
The mist can attach itself to hard to reach spaces and sends a positive electrical charge that lands on negative surfaces. The mist and its effectiveness can last as long as it’s not contaminated. A spokesperson for the Kiowa Tribe said routine follow-ups will be in order, according to Tsoodle.
“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Auteur has been actively involved within the community to help minimize the risk of infection by providing its professional cleaning services,” Peters said. “That said, nothing could have made us prouder than to be able to assist in the protection of our people. As tribal members, making a difference to help fight this pandemic within our tribe means a lot as it hits home of the health and safety of our people, especially our children and elders.”
Peters said the Auteur team of cleaning professionals has the experience and resources from colleagues across the industry to minimize the risk of infection.
“Our industrial strength disinfectant products are registered with the Environmental Protective Agency (EPA) at the highest classification and are designed to combat threats like the Coronavirus,” Peters said.
Kiowa Tribal Chairman Matthew Komalty wanted the facilities in safe working order for when the offices officially open for business. Currently, minimal employees are cleared to be on campus.
“I wanted to have this done right away, it was imperative,” he said. “I’m glad we had a Kiowa business who met our needs and did the job quickly and efficiently. We are praying for the best results for everyone’s safety. I am confident that we are protected.”
Internal operations are at a minimum currently and Komalty said May 1 serves as the anticipated day of re-opening to the public, but every day is being assessed as it comes.