Kiowa budget election May 15
CARNEGIE — Kiowa tribal voters will cast ballots May 15 to determine the fate of the $20.3 million budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
The budget, submitted Jan. 27 to the Legislative Branch, totals at $20,318,586 and covers all governmental programs and operations. All tribal members 18 and older are eligible to vote.
Voting will be conducted by mail-in ballot or on-site voting at the following polling places:
•District 1, Anadarko, Veterans Services Office, 125 E. Broadway.
•District 2, Carnegie, Kiowa Tribal Complex, 100 Kiowa Way.
•District 3, Medicine Bluff, Office of Legislative District 3, 101 Thomas Drive, suite D, Elgin.
•District 4, Jimmy Creek, KCA Headstart Center, 1401 NE Lawrie Tatum Drive, Lawton.
•District 5, Red River, Office of Legislative District 5, 610 W. Lee, Lawton.
•District 6, Elk Creek, Office of Legislative District 6, 313 S. Main, Hobart.
•District 7, all Kiowa, Office of Legislative District 7, 123 24th Avenue, Norman.
Ballots will be counted at 4 p.m. May 15.
Despite a difficult 2020 due to COVID-19, the tribe has been able to accomplish many services for its tribal members, including the opening of two continuity of operations centers in Lawton and Anadarko. The facilities serve as emergency operating centers and include a dry food storage to house an emergency food supply.
Construction is also underway for a new COVID-19/Senior Activity Center at the tribal complex in Carnegie. It should be completed and open by the end of the year.
Throughout the pandemic, the tribe never had to reduce services, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
Contact the Kiowa Election Office for any questions or to register as an observer of the vote counting process, 580-654-6325.