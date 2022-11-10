WHAT: Kiowa Apache Blackfoot Society Veterans Dance, “Honoring Our Women Veterans.” Public welcome. No drugs, alcohol or weapons. Not responsible for accidents, injuries, thefts or lost property.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 7:02 am
WHAT: Kiowa Apache Blackfoot Society Veterans Dance, “Honoring Our Women Veterans.” Public welcome. No drugs, alcohol or weapons. Not responsible for accidents, injuries, thefts or lost property.
WHERE: Comanche Nation Community Building, Apache.
WHEN: Saturday.
PROGRAM: 7 a.m., raising of the flag of J.T. Goombie, Air Force; 1 to 6 p.m., Blackfoot ceremonials; 6 to 7 p.m., supper break; 7 to 11 p.m., gourd dance.
HEAD STAFF: Ernest Redbird III and Adolphius Goombi, masters of ceremonies; Cy Ahtone, evening master of ceremonies; Robert Tehauno, Marine Corps, singer; James “Goatie” Nelson, Navy, man dancer; Mary Lou Tselee, Marine Corps, lady dancer; Denton Thomas, arena director; Kiowa Tia-Piah Society, co-host; Angelina Koomsa Wetselline, society princess; Phillip “Bodie” Wetselline and Hugh “Sam” Redbone, Herbert Pebeahsy, Tremayne Wells and Secretary/treasurer Ernest Redbird III, headsmen.
