WHAT: Kiowa-Apache Blackfoot Society benefit powwow. Public welcome. No drugs or alcohol welcome. Not responsible for accidents, injuries or thefts.
WHERE: Apache Fairgrounds Building, Apache.
WHEN: Saturday.
SCHEDULE: 1-6 p.m., Blackfoot ceremonial; 6-7 p.m., supper break, food available for purchase; 7 p.m., gourd dance.
HEAD STAFF: Ernest Redbird III and Adolphus Goombi, afternoon masters of ceremonies; Cy Ahtone and Ernest Redbird III, evening masters of ceremonies; Robert Tehauno, singer; Durrell Cooper III, man dancer; 2021-2023 Society Princess Angelina Koomsa Wetselline, lady dancer; Alexander Pebeahsy, arena director.
SOCIETY HEADSMEN: Phillip “Bodie” Wetselline, Herbert Pebeahsy, Hugh “Sam” Redbone, Tremayne Wells and Secretary/Treasurer Ernest Redbird III.
VENDORS: Raffle item required. Due to limited space, vendors must be registered before setting up.
Call 405-933-3486.