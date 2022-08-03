WHAT: Kiowa-Apache Blackfoot Society 62nd Annual Ceremonial. Public welcome. No drugs, alcohol or weapons. Not responsible for accidents, injuries or thefts.
WHERE: Apache Tribal Dance Grounds on Native American Veterans Memorial Indian Road south of Fort Cobb.
WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
PROGRAM: Friday: 1 to 6 p.m., cedar ceremony followed by Blackfoot ceremonial; 6 to 7 p.m., supper break.
Saturday and Sunday: 1 to 6 p.m., Blackfoot ceremonial; 6 to 7 p.m., supper break; 7 to 11 p.m., gourd dance.
HEAD STAFF: Ernest Redbird III and Adolphus, afternoon masters of ceremonies; Cy Ahtone, evening master of ceremonies; Mark Keka (Wichita/Otoe), man dancer; Tiffany Wright (Comanche), lady dancer; Denton Thomas, arena director; Kiowa Tia-Piah Society, co-host; Angeline Koomsa Wetselline “Ohn Dae Maun Tahn, 2021-2023 Society Princess; Phillip “Bodie” Wetselline, Herbert Pebeahsy, Hugh “Sam” Redbone and Tremayne Wells, Secretary/Treasurer Ernest Redbird III, society headsmen.
FLAGS: Raised daily at 7 a.m. Friday: Blackfoot Society flag; Saturday, Nathan “Jumbo” Tselee, Marines Corps; Sunday: Terry “Kraz” Wetselline, Air Force.
HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT: Registration, 8 a.m. Sunday. Call 405-203-6518.
VENDORS: Due to limited space, vendors must be registered before setting up.