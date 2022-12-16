Don’t be alarmed if you see King Herod wandering around Elmer Thomas Park this weekend.
He’s really Jeff Little and he’s enjoying his five minutes of fame playing Herod in Central Baptist Church’s Living Nativity.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
Don’t be alarmed if you see King Herod wandering around Elmer Thomas Park this weekend.
He’s really Jeff Little and he’s enjoying his five minutes of fame playing Herod in Central Baptist Church’s Living Nativity.
“He has to be sarcastic and devious,” said Living Nativity Co-director Kristie Weber. Weber explained that Little was chosen for the role of Herod because of his previous experience with the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus.
“He is very expressive in his movements,” she said.
This also is not Little’s first time participating in the Living Nativity. He has played the role of Joseph and a shepherd.
Weber explained that the role of Herod was added because of the central role the king plays in the biblical Christmas story.
“Herod is a key part of the story,” Weber said. “The scriptures talk about the wise men going to Herod. If not for him, what could have transpired. ...”
Little will be joined by close to 40 other performers as the church presents the Living Nativity for the eighth year. The production started at Central Baptist in 2014, and in 2015 the church was asked to move to the park as part of Holiday in the Park events.
Due to the addition of the ice skating rink near Holiday in the House, the Living Nativity has moved north to the end of the parking lot.
What has not changed is the story the characters in the Living Nativity tell. The story is told straight from Scripture — the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke and from Isaiah — and is narrated by Keith Miles.
The story takes about 20 minutes to tell and consists of two crews. The crews rotate, with each crew doing about three rotations each night.
Weber explained that audience members who don’t catch the first part of a 20-minute performance need not worry. After some special music, the performance will repeat, with a fresh crew.
“There is only 2-3 minutes, depending on the song. We don’t stop, we start right up again,” Weber said.
But what is a Living Nativity without live animals? Don’t worry, there will be plenty of those.
First are the zebus, then add in some Jacob sheep and a donkey. The animals are provided by Nativity Farms, where all the animals relate to Bible times. The zebus’ bloodlines trace back to biblical times, according to Weber.
The Jacob sheep are so named because they match the description of Jacob’s sheep mentioned in the Book of Genesis. The Jacob sheep are named Gold, Frankincense, Myrrh and Treasure.
And of course, you have to have a donkey. In this case, the mom is named Beth and the dad is named Lehem. Their daughter is named — what else — Star.
Weber said the production does not end with the traditional Christmas story.
“We added a cross at the end,” she said. “The story doesn’t end with His birth. We need to remember it isn’t just the birth, but the resurrection. It’s not the end of the story.”