Walking their kindergartner to the classroom for the first time is a milestone that many parents have looked forward to, or dreaded, for the last five years.
This year that final moment to hug your child and watch them walk to their seat will end abruptly at the elementary school entrance, where the child, walking away from their parent for the first time, will have their bag checked and their temperature scanned before disappearing into the hallowed halls of education.
This landmark in my child’s life was something we prepared for and something she looked forward to in the months leading up to her first day of school. It was an eventuality that I knew I was prepared for, yet surely my young daughter was not. I knew she would cry and beg me to take her home and I would stoically, with a calm hand on her shoulder, walk her to the classroom where, after wiping her eyes and blowing her nose, I would turn around and walk away. Without looking back I would leave the building and pat myself on the back for being the strong father I knew I could be.
That did not happen. No sooner had I opened the door to my pickup than my daughter, who I just knew would collapse in tears, jetted into that building so fast that I swear I heard a sonic boom. I chased her inside and caught up with her at her new classroom where she was laughing and talking with her little friends.
Where were the tears? Why wasn’t she pleading with me to take her home? No matter. Surely, she would hug me goodbye. Not my kid. With barely a wave, she was gone, lost in the shuffle of children putting away backpacks and comparing pencil boxes and erasers.
The walk back to my truck seemed like miles and once inside I broke down like a Chevy. I was shaking, I shuddered and yes, maybe shed a tear or two. However, according to Geraldine Prince a counselor at Crosby Park Elementary, both my daughter’s and my reaction is common.
Prince said children are usually very excited to go to school and it’s the parents who have the hardest time with it. But she recommends, especially in these unprecedented times, for parents to stay calm at the door and hide their emotions until their child is safely inside.
“Give them a hug and tell them to go and have a great day,” Prince said. “If (you) do have emotions, which they probably will, just don’t pull the child into it. Let them go and have that opportunity to go have fun and learn. These kids have been waiting all this time and now they’re going to be in a kindergarten class, they’re going to be with friends and they’re going to be making new friends.”
Some children will have a little separation anxiety, Prince said. And for them, the counselor recommends the parent stays confident and comfortable in front of the child. Prince said the school district has worked hard to ensure every child is safe and free to learn, but if a child is feeling anxious or scared, then they should talk to a teacher.
“If a child is feeling nervous, make sure the child knows to tell someone,” Prince said. “That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to comfort them and to make them feel safe. That’s our whole job. If the parents aren’t comfortable, if they have questions, they should call the school where they can talk to the principal, the counselor or a teacher.”
Prince followed up by emphasizing how important school is for children and that the school district has taken every precaution to ensure student and staff safety and “at the end of the day, you will have your child right back in your arms, full of stories and tales of their first day.”
The little girl I walked to class that day took her own son to school just last week. Like thousands of parents who have been waiting for this moment since 2015, she was disappointed at not being able to walk her son into the classroom. Like her father she bawled her eyes out afterward but said she couldn’t wait to pick him up after school and hear about his day as seen through the eyes of a 5-year-old. She wasn’t disappointed.