Koal B. Kinder, Indiahoma, has been accepted and is enrolled in the Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy in Weatherford.
Forty-two students were admitted into the Doctor of Pharmacy program for the 2020 fall semester. Minimum requirements to make application for admission include completion of at least 61 semester hours of specified pre-pharmacy courses, with a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5. The selection process is based on a number of factors, including science and mathematics grade average, overall grade average, ACT or SAT scores, Pharmacy College Admission Test scores, motivation, character and communication skills.