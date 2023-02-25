ANADARKO — A traffic stop in northern Caddo County revealed 20 kilos of cocaine, $2,000 in cash and led to arrest and charges for a South Carolina man accused of drug trafficking.
Jeremy Dewayne Mason, 38, of Mullins, S.C., made his initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony counts of aggravated cocaine trafficking and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, records indicate.
Mason was pulled over shortly after noon Wednesday on Interstate 40 by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper for following too close to another vehicle. Mason was alone in the vehicle and his Chevrolet Suburban was littered with food wrappers and drink containers as if he’d been living in it, the probable cause affidavit states.
The trooper was going to issue a warning before learning Mason had a suspended driver’s license from South Carolina. The Suburban, however, had been rented in Georgia by a third party, the affidavit states.
Mason said he was on his way to Tucson, Ariz., to drop off friends at a rodeo and they were going to pay him for the efforts. The trooper recognized discrepancies in his story that tipped off he was carrying contraband and had a K9 officer conduct a sniff for narcotics.
After a positive hit by the dog, a search of the vehicle yielded 20 kilogram-sized bundles of cocaine hidden behind the rear quarter panel as well as two bundles of cash totaling $2,000 in the rear of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Held on $250,000 bond, Mason returns to court at 9 a.m. April 13 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.