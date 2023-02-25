ANADARKO — A traffic stop in northern Caddo County revealed 20 kilos of cocaine, $2,000 in cash and led to arrest and charges for a South Carolina man accused of drug trafficking.

Jeremy Dewayne Mason, 38, of Mullins, S.C., made his initial appearance Thursday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony counts of aggravated cocaine trafficking and acquiring proceeds from drug activity, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

