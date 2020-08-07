A man already under allegations of dealing drugs is in jail on $1 million bond for a new case after law enforcement busted him during a traffic stop with just over a kilo of methamphetamine.
It was failure to use a turn signal that gave investigators cause to pull him over and make their drug discovery.
Robert William Wagner, a.k.a. “Korean Rob,” 45, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs after two or more felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count of failure to signal on turning, court records indicate. Due to his two prior convictions, he faces up to 40 years in prison for the trafficking charge.
Wagner was arrested around 7:15 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop due to him not using a turn signal before turning onto Quanah Parker Trailway from a gas station. Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies Bill Bybee and Tony Bryan attempted to stop Wagner after following him to the intersection of Northwest 50th Street and Cache Road.
According to the affidavit, Wagner continued slowly driving more parking lots, about the length of a city block, before stopping after the investigators and a civilian vehicle boxed him in. Wagner was taken into custody and a K9 officer was brought in to conduct an air sniff around the vehicle.
Bybee began a search of the car and, he said, he found a square cardboard box in a laundry basket that also held clothes. The deputy opened the taped box and found a large amount of meth in two gallon-sized Ziploc bags, the affidavit states. Wagner was arrested and booked into the Tillman Count jail due to COVID-19. According to the affidavit, the package and meth weighed 1,021 grams — a kilo is 1,000 grams.
This is his second arrest with what investigators called enough drugs to consider he was trafficking. Wagner was charged Feb. 14 in Comanche County District Court with another aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs case. Records indicate he has been free on $100,000 bond since that day. His preliminary hearing conference is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 2.
Wagner has three prior felony convictions in Comanche County: March 2007, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; February 2011, unlawful use of communication facility; and July 2017, possession of controlled dangerous substance after two or more felony convictions.
Records indicate the District Attorney’s office has made a motion to revoke Wagner’s 15-year suspended sentence for the 2017 case.
Wagner, who is being held on $1 million bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 for his preliminary hearing conference for the latest charges.