A confessed killer will be sentenced to life in prison Monday for his role in the brutal killing of a 14-year-old girl almost two decades ago.
It will be the second time that Ronald Jessie, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will be sentenced to life in prison. This time Jessie’s plea agreement includes the possibility of parole, an option foreclosed by his first sentence.
In town to spend the summer with her father in 1993, Brandy Hill was lured into danger by the promise of back-to-school shopping by Jessie and Kenneth Chad Charm, Jessie’s older cousin.
She would never have the opportunity to return to her school or mother.
When Comanche County District Attorney Fred Smith returns to District Judge Irma J. Newburn’s courtroom for a resentencing hearing at 9 a.m. Monday, he will be revisiting a case he prosecuted as an assistant district attorney. Kenneth Chad Charm was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree rape. He was sentenced to death on the murder charge and additional prison sentences on the other two counts.
Following Charm’s trial, Jessie pleaded guilty to the murder count and the kidnapping charge. His rape charge was dismissed as part of his plea.
Smith said death was the suitable sentence for the crime, one that Charm paid on June 5, 2003, just short of 10 years after the crime, when he died from lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, his final words were a plea for forgiveness.
Fear of the death penalty outcome led to Jessie’s guilty plea to receive a life sentence without parole, Smith said. He was sure a Comanche County jury would convict him as well because of the level of violence and sadism in Hill’s final hours.
Hill lived in another state with her mother. The summer of 1993 was her first time spending summer vacation with her father. Smith said it would be her misfortune that Charm, described by the prosecutor as an old drinking buddy of the father’s, had come to town and visited along with his 16-year-old cousin, Jessie.
Smith said Jessie had eyes for Hill. When he told Charm of his desire, the elder man told him how he could get her.
Hill was walking down the street, Smith said, when Charm and Jessie lured her into the car by promising to take her back-to-school shopping at the mall.
Once she was in the car, Jessie wrapped a piece of cloth around the girl’s neck, and they drove her to a field west of Lawton. Smith said they repeatedly raped and sodomized Hill.
Then Jessie tried to choke her to death with the cloth. Next Charm tried. Both failed. According to Smith, Jessie grabbed a sledgehammer from the car’s trunk and hit Hill twice in the head. Charm then took over and delivered several more blows.
They left the teen in the field where she was discovered days later.
Smith said the two then returned to a relative’s house where they ate dinner and cleaned up. After that, they picked up a pair of teenage girls and took them to a motel where they consumed drugs and alcohol.
Following his arrest, Charm told investigators Hill was kidnapped because Jessie believed Hill’s father “snitched” on him.
The callousness of the act wasn’t lost on Smith or the jury.
“It took them seven minutes to vote to convict him and most of that time was spent selecting a jury foreman,” he said. “Sentencing took even less time.”
But, as all involved have learned, sentences don’t necessarily stand up to challenges in the court system.
Charm’s did. His lawyers contended that Charm, who had scored a 75 on an IQ test, was mentally deficient. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his final appeal and he was executed.
But Jessie’s sentence had more hurdles. Smith said prosecutors weighed Jessie’s age at the time of the crime and thought life without parole would be appropriate.
If Jessie had been sentenced to death, it would have been nullified with the 2005 Supreme Court decision that the execution of someone under 18 at the time the crime is committed violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment.
But in 2012 the Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life-without-parole sentences were unconstitutional for teens in the same circumstances. In 2016 the court clarified that the standard applied retroactively.
Smith said it’s almost maddening this standard applies both moving forward and retroactively. It’s what opens the door for Monday’s hearing. Unless Jessie took a plea deal, the court would have to have had a trial for resentencing.
The logistics for another trial are daunting. Smith said the two lead investigators have since died and several of the expert witnesses have retired or died as well. The families would be there to relive every moment again. It would open old scars, according to the prosecutor.
“I never believed this case would come back,” he said. “The parents have to live with it all over again.”
Smith said that since Jessie has been in prison for 26 years, he will very nearly be eligible for parole. Now 44 years old, he has a window of opportunity to attempt to pick up the pieces of his life.
That’s an opportunity Hill never had, Smith said, and he promised there will be ghosts haunting Jessie’s every opportunity for freedom.
“I or a prosecutor from my office will be at every parole hearing to make sure he doesn’t get out,” he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.