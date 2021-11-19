More than a dozen members of Bethlehem Baptist Church youth ministry shouldered their efforts in making sure over 400 families will have a reason to be thankful this year.
Before beginning their evening’s efforts, Church Deacon Michael Berry offered a prayer inside the congregation’s family life center.
“We’re going to be working this evening like we’re working for you, Lord,” he said.
What followed was an organized and energetic effort to put together all the components for Saturday’s turkey and sides giveaway.
Berry said it was a community effort and donations that allowed for the great bounty. Along with a turkey, each food box will contain green beans, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, cornbread mix, stuffing mix, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, apple-cinnamon flavored porridge, corn and a case of water.
“I’m just taking advantage of these many calls for our seed mission,” he said. “We add the manpower.”
There was strength in the number of youths between 7 and 17 years old.
As his 10th birthday nears in December, Jaden Garrett stayed focus while packing components into his bags.
“It feels good to do something like this and help others,” he said.
A voice reminded the kids of the importance to every ingredient added to the sacks. With stacked cases of foodstuffs everywhere, it could be easy to lose track. One of the adult directors verbalized an important reminder to her group:
“Don’t forget the cranberry sauce, you guys!”
Fourteen-year-old Savion Sheppard took the cue as he loaded a bag of goodies for a thankful family. Helping others is a good way to help yourself, he said.
Nyla Smith, 8, said she couldn’t agree more. For a kid, the kindness all comes down to one thing.
“It’s fun,” she said.
That’s how you send a Thanksgiving message.