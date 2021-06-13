Kids Physique Summer Camp starts Monday

Come run. Come play. Come build your confidence this week at the H.C. King Center.
City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, with the H.C. King Center, is kicking off off this year’s Kids Physique Program. The camp runs 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. beginning Monday and continuing daily through Friday.
“This year’s theme is all about building confidence,” said H.C. King Center Director Essence Perry. “We build their confidence through physical activities, discussions and group activities.”
The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. when attendees will discuss various aspects of physical fitness and confidence, followed by stretching and group exercises, Perry said. Lunch will be provided daily through the Lawton Public Schools summer lunch program. After lunch, even more fun will happen with sack races, scooter races and more, she said.
This is a free camp for children of all ages. The H.C. King Center is located at 1405 S 11th. Parents are welcome to stay, but should have their child there by 10:15 a.m. and ready for pick up at 1:30 p.m., said Perry.