When Beth Knighton, Youth Services assistant for the Lawton Public Library, was asked to coordinate a candle-making craft workshop, her co-workers knew she was interested in crafts. What they didn’t know is that she’d never made a candle before.
“I had several test runs,” Knighton said. “Some of them were failures.”
The candle-making workshop was decided on by chance. Angela Hampton, wife of Lawton City Council member Allan Hampton, donated wax, scents and dyes for candles to the library in 2020. After craft classes resumed at the library, an opportunity finally arose to use the donated material.
The candle-making workshop was held Tuesday. The event was open to children ages 8-18, and the library staff was surprised by the turnout for the event. More children came to make candles than there were jars available.
The process for making a candle requires a bit of patience. After the wax is carefully melted, and the elements mixed into the jar, a wick is inserted, and must be held above the wax until it begins to reharden, or “set.”
For the kids in attendance, this process became a test of ingenuity, with several candle-makers devising different ways to hold the wick up without using their hands. Some set scissors on the jar, barely closed around the wick, while others held it up with the clips on their pens.
Knighton said that a major challenge to planning the event was the amount of time the library had to hold it.
“It’s really more of a two-day project, with all the waiting involved,” Knighton said. “And we’re trying to do it in an hour.”
The attendees were instructed during the event that, after their wicks were secured, they would have to wait until the next day to place lids on their jars. Children and parents walked in a line out of the conference room at the front of the library, most carefully carrying at least one near-complete candle.
Tanya Organ, the Library’s Community Engagement Librarian, helped coordinate the workshop. She said she thought making candles would fit perfectly with the holiday season.
“Whether they make it for themselves, or someone else, it’s a great thing to do for the season of giving,” Organ said.