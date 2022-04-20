Police had to force open a window to a car parked Friday at a Lawton shopping center when a 7-year-old and 2-month-old were found locked inside.
When the mother was being taken into custody, she was accused of twice kicking an officer in the groin in an act of resistance.
Tijuana M. Johnson, 30, of Little Rock, Ark., made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate. Child neglect is punishable by up to life in prison.
The Lawton Police Officer stated she was called to the parking lot of Central Plaza, 200 SW C, around 7:45 p.m. Friday on the report of children left inside a vehicle. A Lawton firefighter painting hydrants had reported the children.
The officer approached the running vehicle and saw a 2-month-old girl inside a car seat and a 7-year-old unrestrained inside with the windows cracked and the heater turned on, the probable cause affidavit. The temperature was 91 degrees at the time, according to the officer.
The officer forced the back passenger window down and unlocked the door to check on the children, who appeared to be in good health, the affidavit states. The older child said his mother was inside the mall.
Johnson’s identity was discovered through checking the vehicle’s paperwork to find out owner registration information. Johnson was seen approaching a register “nervously” and continued to look out the window before stating it was her car, according to the officer.
Johnson told the officer the children were OK, that she had left the air conditioning going. When told to leave the store because she was being arrested, Johnson tried to pull away from the officers. According to the affidavit, she resisted being handcuffed and kicked the female officer twice in the groin before she was put in the police unit. She was taken to jail.
During an inventory of the car during impound, police found a small baggie containing what was believed to be ecstasy pills as well as three hydrocodone pills in a bottle, all within reach of the oldest child, the affidavit states.
Johnson, who is held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. June 28 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.