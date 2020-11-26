Leave it to children to come up with imaginative ways of preparing Thanksgiving dinners.
Given vivid imaginations and slight notions as to the usual ingredients to make the perfect feast for friends and family alike, if you offer the prompt of how to make a thankful feast, they will run with it.
Even if their concoctions aren’t, in the end, perfect palate pleasers, they sure are an interesting read when put to paper. And for that, we are thankful.
Enjoy a few of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes from the youngest Constitution readers:
“I would cook the turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and yams, fruit, and french fries, and cook an apple pie.” — Isabella N. Klatt.
“I would make a turkey and banana bread for Thanksgiving.” — Adisyn Nicole Bates.
“I would cook turkey, macaroni and cheese and mash potatoes and pie with cherries.” — Crystal Shoemake.
“I would bake a pie and a turkey and banana pudding.” — Jacob Norwood.
“I would cook macar and cheese and bake a chocolate pie.” — Cooper Gibson.
“I go to the store to get turkey! I will cook the turkey aftur I prep my turky! Then I will eat! Yum yum yum.” — Mekhi Rodinson.
“The ham is gud. Pumpkin pie too. Ham for him, ham for her.” — Adonnis McGee.
“I cook the turkey with my mom.” Tolaya Slack.
“First, I go to the story. Next, I will put on a pron. And then, I will bake. Last I will eat pumpkin pie.” — Blakely Brown.
“Put on an apran, then prep my food and I will cook are bake and then eat my food with my family.” — Zayden Whalin.
“First, cook the turkey. Next, mash potatoes. Last, enjoy the meal.” — Kiad
“First, cook the turkey. Next, cook mac and cheese. Last, cook bread.” — Isaac.
“First, cook the turkey. Next, mash potatoes. Last, make ice cream.” — Harden Floyd.
“First cook the turkey. Next cook potatoes. Last, cook green beans.” — Ayden Ellis.
“First, cook the turkey. Next, make the pie. last, invite friends and family.” Rayden Floyd.
“First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, cut the turkey. Last, eat it.” — Natalia Zabcana.
“First, cook the turkey. Next, fry it. Last, make salads.” — Mession Edwards-Gaines.
“First, cook the turkey. Next, stuff it. Last, eat it.” — Fdvour.
“First, cook the turkey. Next mash potatoes. Last, set the table.” — Isabelle Jimenez-Diaz.
“First cook the turkey. Next make stufing. last, cook pumpkin pie.”— Leilo Householder.
“First, cook the turkey. Next, cook the sides. Then, cook the pies. Last, we eat!!” — Faith Francis.