An energetic and excited crowd of kids here, barbers giving haircuts over there, and food, fun and play all in between were in evidence at the annual back-to-school backpack party on Wednesday.

Angela and Maurice Rogers from Kings of Kutz Barbershop joined forces with the City of Lawton and several other barbershops such as D’s, A.J.’s Hair Pizazz and Jus Flex, as well as Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, to provide students with yet another annual back-to-school event, which took place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Patterson Community Center, No. 4 NE Arlington.

