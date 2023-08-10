An energetic and excited crowd of kids here, barbers giving haircuts over there, and food, fun and play all in between were in evidence at the annual back-to-school backpack party on Wednesday.
Angela and Maurice Rogers from Kings of Kutz Barbershop joined forces with the City of Lawton and several other barbershops such as D’s, A.J.’s Hair Pizazz and Jus Flex, as well as Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, to provide students with yet another annual back-to-school event, which took place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Patterson Community Center, No. 4 NE Arlington.
“We always need to do something for the kids,” Yolanda Allen, activity coordinator of Patterson Community Center, said. “We lift a burden off the parents.”
According to Allen, 200 kids were signed up by their parents to receive free haircuts, nails and makeup as well as school supplies and food, such as hot dogs, chips, popcorn, fruit and drinks. For the fun side of the event, bounce houses were set up as well as activities such as a foosball table and puzzles.
“We do it every year, since I’ve been in business in 2012,” Maurice said. “I’ve always been fond of it.”
“My husband and I are so grateful to have such wonderful people come forward to donate their time and energy towards giving back to the community and surrounding communities of students, giving each child a boost of confidence and self-esteem,” Angela said.