ANADARKO — Ongoing domestic trouble between a couple was brought to a head when, investigators say, an Anadarko man took his girlfriend hostage and assaulted her.
Now he’s in jail on $50,000 combined bond.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
ANADARKO — Ongoing domestic trouble between a couple was brought to a head when, investigators say, an Anadarko man took his girlfriend hostage and assaulted her.
Now he’s in jail on $50,000 combined bond.
Samuel Joseph Poolaw, 54, made his initial appearance Friday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of kidnapping and domestic abuse — assault and battery, records indicate. Due to a prior felony conviction, he faces up to life if convicted of either charge.
Anadarko police were called to 402 W. Florida regarding a domestic in progress. The woman who was sobbing and said Poolaw wouldn’t let her leave the apartment for the past week and he’d been assaulting her the whole time, the probable cause affidavit stated. Officer Jeff Butler stated she had bruises from where, she said, he’d hit her.
The woman told police Poolaw threatened to ”break my jaw and kill me” if she called police, the affidavit states. She was able to sneak her phone away from him and texted a friend to call the police.
Poolaw told another officer that the woman was “smoking dope” and he “went off” because he was on felony probation, according to the affidavit. He said he spanked her buttocks a few days prior. He said he woke up “smelling dope”and told her to take it outside. She declined because it was raining, he said, but he denied “putting hands on her,” Butler stated.
Poolaw pleaded guilty in July 2022 to two sets of charges stemming from an early 2022 incident with the woman where there’d been gunfire during an argument about cheating allegations. He received up to eight years in deferred and suspended sentences to serve concurrently to charges of domestic abuse — assault and battery, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of a firearm with removed or altered serial numbers, two counts of threatening to perform an act of violence, reckless conduct with a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
He returns to court for attorney announcements and a preliminary hearing conference at 11 a.m. April 13.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.