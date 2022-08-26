Glass

DUNCAN — After being jailed since February on $100,000 bond for allegations he kidnapped and abused his girlfriend, a Stephens County man is free after charges were dismissed Monday.

Rony Manuel Marquez-Sierra, 24, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Feb. 22 in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. He faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

