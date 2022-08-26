DUNCAN — After being jailed since February on $100,000 bond for allegations he kidnapped and abused his girlfriend, a Stephens County man is free after charges were dismissed Monday.
Rony Manuel Marquez-Sierra, 24, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Feb. 22 in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of kidnapping and domestic assault and battery as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. He faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
On the day of his preliminary hearing, Marquez-Sierra learned the charges had been dropped with an order dismissing all court costs issued by Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham, records indicate.
The decision followed a motion of dismissal filed by Marquez-Sierra’s counsel, Michael Brooks-Jimenez, of Oklahoma City.
Marquez-Sierra was arrested the morning of Feb. 20 after Duncan police responded to a 911 call from his 18-year-old girlfriend, the probable cause affidavit states. They had both recently arrived from Honduras and were living in the front bedroom of a home with two of his cousins.
The domestic violence and kidnapping allegations stemmed from an argument that had begun the night before between the couple, investigators stated.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.