Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — A Texas man will serve time after pleading guilty to allegations he kidnapped, beat and threatened his girlfriend after a night of trick-or-treating with her daughter in 2021.

On Thursday, Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham sentenced sentenced Nathan Drew Brown, 32, of Lake Dallas, Texas, to serve 10 years in prison for a felony count of kidnapping, records indicate. He was sentenced to serve one year and six months in the county jail for a felony count of planning to perform an act of violence and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

