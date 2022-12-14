DUNCAN — A Texas man will serve time after pleading guilty to allegations he kidnapped, beat and threatened his girlfriend after a night of trick-or-treating with her daughter in 2021.
On Thursday, Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham sentenced sentenced Nathan Drew Brown, 32, of Lake Dallas, Texas, to serve 10 years in prison for a felony count of kidnapping, records indicate. He was sentenced to serve one year and six months in the county jail for a felony count of planning to perform an act of violence and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate.
Brown had pleaded guilty before a scheduled Oct. 24 non-jury trial.
The girlfriend called 911 on Nov. 1, 2021, and said she needed help and hung up. When law enforcement arrived, she was found waiting on the porch, crying with a firearm on her lap, according to the probable cause affidavit. She told law enforcement she had the gun because, “I was afraid he was going to come back.”
The woman’s eye was swollen and bright red and her cheek was black and blue with swelling, the affidavit states. Her nose also was red with dried blood along her nostril and her shirt was covered in dried blood, investigators said.
The woman said her boyfriend, Brown, beat her up and left when she told him she called police. The two had been dating and he was staying at her home.
The couple had begun arguing during trick-or-treating with her daughter the night before. She said he believed she was cheating on him and refused to believe her denials, according to the affidavit.
She told investigators Brown punched her face, slammed her face into a wall and put his hands around her throat, the affidavit states. She said he also hit her nose, causing it to bleed. She said she’d never seen him this way and “she really thought she was going to die,” according to the affidavit. At one point, she got away and went to her closet where she was able to retrieve her gun.
Investigator said the woman’s cell phone rang constantly from Brown’s calls and texts during the interview. Later in the day, Brown sent text and audio telling the woman, “he was going to kill her and himself” and that he would “attempt suicide by cop,” according to the affidavit.
Brown had been free on $150,000 bond since June 2021 when he received six felony counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of protective order violations regarding the same woman.
Brown also pleaded guilty to those counts and was sentenced to serve five years in prison for the first three counts and one year in the county jail on each of the others, records indicate. All time is to be served concurrently and he will receive credit for time served.
Following release from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody, Brown was ordered to serve no less than two years supervised probation that includes drug and alcohol evaluations and a mental health evaluation, records indicate.