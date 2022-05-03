For the children who attend the MIGHT Community Development & Resource Center, they were part a global youth effort to serve their community on Friday.
It was an effort to plant a seed that can grow into a lifetime of self-sustainability.
The opening of the new community garden at the center, 714 SW 45th, offers the children an opportunity to learn and grow.
That’s what 17-year-old Markaila McCorkle intended with the project, called “Kaila’s Kreations Project: We-R-Gardenpreneurs.”
“It’s a community garden where kids can grow and sell vegetables and be self-sufficient,” she said.
The daughter of Ward 7 City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, McCorkle said community service and volunteerism has been a huge part of her life since she was young.
McCorkle applied for a SODEXO grant and was awarded $400 to grow the garden project. In 2021, she applied for another SODEXO grant and was awarded $500 to put together a snack pack program for the kids who attend the center.
The latest project began the youth-maintained planting and maintenance program McCorkle envisioned: kid-initiated and kid-led. She hopes this project kicks off a series of community gardens.
“It feels great,” she said.
Kaden Andrews, Madison Butler and Evan Jackson were some of the kids who earned green thumbs on Friday.
“We got to plant flowers and stuff for the garden,” he said. “It is pretty good for our community; it’s important to eat healthy.”
Jackson said he helped the beginnings of the garden’s crop of tomatoes, flowers and squash.
The experience held the same answer for three kids. Butler was the quickest to speak.
“It was fun,” she said.
Johnson said the fruits of the project will eventually be marketed at the Lawton Farmers Market.
Melissa Griego from the Farmers Market and Hungry Hearts, said being a part of this effort is important for the community. But mainly, she said, it offers these children an opportunity to follow their planted seeds’ path and grow.
“We’re happy to support this project,” she said.