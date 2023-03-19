A woman received a felony charge Friday after, police said, she yelled “Wakanda Forever” and kicked a corrections officer in the face while at the city jail.
Now she’s in the Comanche County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A woman received a felony charge Friday after, police said, she yelled “Wakanda Forever” and kicked a corrections officer in the face while at the city jail.
Now she’s in the Comanche County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.
Diann Renee Jones, 34, of Lawton, made her initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a corrections officer, records indicate.
Jones had been in custody of the city jail since March 4 for booking charges of disturbing the peace and indecent exposure, according to jail logs.
On Wednesday afternoon, Jones was being removed from her cell in order to clean it. When it was time for her to return, she began “passively resisting,” according to the probable cause affidavit. While securing her feet, police said she yelled “Wakanda Forever” and kicked a female officer in the face.
Following the incident, shown on jail security video, Jones had an additional charge of assault and battery upon a police officer added to her booking sheet.
When provided the order for her bond following Friday’s initial appearance, Jones chose not to sign her name on the order. She did, however, write “null and void” on the line marked “defendant,” according to paperwork.
An Oklahoma Indigent Defense Systems lawyer has been appointed as Jones’ counsel. She returns to court at 3 p.m. June 20 for her preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.