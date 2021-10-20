Kevin Lawrence is a man on a mission.
Lawrence was recently named the new Assistant Director of the Museum of the Great Plains. His energy and enthusiasm can be felt in every word. Sitting at a picnic table among the outdoor exhibits of the museum, he speaks with excitement about growing new plants on the grounds. Plants native to Oklahoma, and to the Great Plains region as a whole.
“We’re getting rid of the non-native plants and putting more native plants here,” Lawrence said. “So we actually look like we belong in the Great Plains, instead of having stuff from all over the world.”
His enthusiasm started at an early age.
Lawrence was born in Newport, Rhode Island, and spent his childhood there and in Vermont. He grew up surrounded by history. Newport has some of the best-known historic churches and mansions in the country. It’s the place where John F. Kennedy and Jacquelin Kennedy were married.
At the time, Lawrence didn’t know history would one day be his job.
“We used to go around town and look at the historic buildings,” Lawrence said. “And it kind of kept that in my mind, but it wasn’t what I thought I was going to do for a degree. It was just something you grew up around.”
At 17, Lawrence joined the military, and while on active duty after college he was stationed at Fort Sill.
Apart from his military career, Lawrence also taught people to ride motorcycles at Great Plains Technology Center. It was through this that he learned about the job opening at the museum.
“One of the young ladies that took my class also has a history degree,” Lawrence said. “And since it’s kind of not common for people with history degrees to be there we clicked, and she mentioned there was a job opening here. I applied for it, did my interview, and two days later found out I had the job.”
Bart McClenny, the Director of the Museum of the Great Plains, explained why he wanted Lawrence for the job.
“What stood out to me about Kevin,” McClenny said, “was we needed someone with a background of leadership and managerial skills, and he really seems to possess that.”
His skills in management show in the excitement with which he talks about seeking funding for the museum. While looking at the indoor exhibits, Lawrence spoke about the importance of history education.
“History, and museum and library sciences degrees, are disappearing,” Lawrence said. “People feel that if they want to know this stuff, they can just look it up, and they lose a sense of that history.”
Lawrence has a love of history that can be felt in everything he does. He has an appreciation for how it moves, and how it defines the world around us.
“History is living. It happens all the time,” Lawrence said. “It’s not just great men leading and reacting, It’s all people of all creeds and colors and races. If we didn’t have our history, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”