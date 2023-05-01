A 53-year-old Kentucky man was bound over for trial Friday for allegations of lewdly touching and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2016.
Following his preliminary hearing, Richard Ivon Johnson, 53, of Paducah, Ky., was bound over for trial for two counts of lewd molestation, one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14 and another count of rape by instrumentation, records indicate.
The girl and her father made a complaint allegation of sexual assault in February 2016 and investigators made contact with in June 2022 when she inquired about the complaint, the probable cause affidavit states. She said her ex-uncle, identified as Johnson, sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2016 when she was 12. She said he’d also groped her at different times during sleepovers and one time she’d awakened to him raping her.
Johnson has been in jail on $50,000 bond since his initial court appearance on Dec. 14, 2022.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.