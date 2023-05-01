A 53-year-old Kentucky man was bound over for trial Friday for allegations of lewdly touching and raping a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

Following his preliminary hearing, Richard Ivon Johnson, 53, of Paducah, Ky., was bound over for trial for two counts of lewd molestation, one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 14 and another count of rape by instrumentation, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.